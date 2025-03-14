Kangana Ranaut’s political drama ‘Emergency’ is now streaming on Netflix

Actress Kangana Ranaut’s 2025 political drama Emergency is currently available to stream on Netflix, the platform announced sharing a poster of the film on social media on Friday.

“The gripping story of power and peril. Watch Emergency, now on Netflix,” reads a post on Netflix’s official Instagram page.

Earlier, Kangana had announced that the film will drop on the streamer on March 17.

Starring Kangana as Indira Gandhi, Emergency released in theatres across India on January 17. The film delves into the controversial 21-month long Emergency period of 1975. The movie also features Vishak Nair as Sanjay Gandhi, Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram, and Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

The 38-year-old actress, who made her directorial debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019), returned to the director’s chair with Emergency, a historical drama revisiting one of the most turbulent periods in India’s modern history.

The film courted controversy over its censor certificate and allegations that it misrepresents the Sikh community, leading to several delays in its theatrical release.

According to industry data-tracking site Sacnilk, the political drama earned Rs 21.65 crore gross at the domestic box office during its theatrical run.

On the work front, Kangana is set to reunite with her Tanu Weds Manu co-star R. Madhavan for a yet-to-be-titled film.