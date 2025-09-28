In Pictures: Mimi Chakraborty, Srabanti Chatterjee, Kajol embrace Durga Puja spirit

Mimi Chakraborty, Srabanti Chatterjee, Bipasha Basu and Kajol immersed themselves in the festive fervour of Durga Puja on Saturday. From donning traditional ensembles to offering prayers to maa, here’s how they are celebrating the goddess’s homecoming with joy and devotion.

1 5 Instagram/@mimichakraborty

Actress Mimi Chakraborty marked the beginning of her ‘barir pujo’ on Saturday. She looked gorgeous in a red anarkali suit, perfectly complementing the festive spirit.

2 5 Instagram/@bipashabasu

Actress Bipasha Basu twinned with her daughter Devi in a lime green ensemble.

3 5 Instagram/@viralbhayani

Actresses Kajol and Rani Mukerji drew back the curtain to unveil the idol of Goddess Durga. The actresses then showered petals on the deity.

4 5 Instagram/@tanishaamukerji

Kajol’s younger sister Tanishaa Mukerji looked graceful in a yellow sari as she posed inside a pandal.

5 5 Instagram/@srabanti.smile

Actress Srabanti Chatterjee wore a red sari with embroidered golden borders on Panchami. Golden accessories and dewy makeup rounded off her look.