BTS to drop first live album ‘Permission to Dance On Stage’ with 22 tracks from world tour

K-pop boy band BTS is set to release their first live album, Permission to Dance On Stage — Live, featuring 22 tracks from their world tour, on July 18, music agency BigHit Music announced on Monday in a Weverse post.

The album comprises recordings from their live performances.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We're thrilled to announce the release of the tour's live album, PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LIVE. This album vibrantly captures the passion and touching moments of the concert, featuring 22 tracks infused with the purple memories created by BTS and ARMY. As we reflect on these radiant moments shared by BTS and ARMY, we eagerly await the day we can passionately reunite at a concert. We look forward to your continued love and support for BTS, and we hope these memories will be forever stored in your heart,” the agency wrote on Weverse.

The album will feature live recordings of BTS’ performances of various hits, including chartbusters like Dynamite and Butter, which the singers performed during the 2021-2022 Permission to Dance On Stage tour.

Other performances like Life Goes On, Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey), and ON are also part of the album’s track list. Additionally, the album will include a 141-minute concert video featuring BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook performing at Olympic Stadium in Seoul on March 13, 2022.

A 92-page interview photobook with behind-the-scenes memories from the concert will be available along with the physical copy of the album.

Suga was the last member of BTS to return to civilian life on June 21 after a 21-month public service.

On June 10, RM and V completed their 18-month compulsory military service. Jungkook and Jimin returned to civilian life a day later. The four of them joined their bandmates, Jin and J-hope, who resumed their civilian lives last year after discharge from military service.

Recently, all the members of BTS attended J-Hope’s concert at Goyang Stadium. BTS, as a band, last dropped a studio album in 2022. It was titled Proof.