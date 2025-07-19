K-Pop boy band BTS drops album ‘Permission to Dance On Stage’ after three-year break

K-pop boy band BTS dropped their first live album, Permission to Dance On Stage — Live, featuring 22 tracks from their world tour, on Friday, marking their long-awaited return to the music scene as a group after three years.

The album features live recordings of BTS’s some of the most iconic performances of various hits, including chartbusters like Dynamite and Butter, which the singers performed during the 2021-2022 Permission to Dance On Stage tour.

Other performances like Life Goes On, Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey), and ON are also part of the album’s track list. Additionally, the album includes a 141-minute concert video featuring BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook performing at Olympic Stadium in Seoul on March 13, 2022.

A 92-page interview photobook with behind-the-scenes memories from the concert will be available along with the physical copy of the album.

According to the official website of BTS, “The notable release captures the dynamic energy of BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE tour, held across Seoul, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas in 2021. Spanning 12 unforgettable shows that resonated through stadiums around the world, the album offers an immersive glimpse into BTS’ electrifying global stage presence.”

Suga was the last member of BTS to return to civilian life on June 21 after a 21-month public service.

On June 10, RM and V completed their 18-month compulsory military service. Jungkook and Jimin returned to civilian life a day later. The four of them joined their bandmates, Jin and J-hope, who resumed their civilian lives last year after discharge from military service.

In their first Weverse live session after military discharge, RM, the leader of BTS, confirmed that the band will release their new album in the spring of 2026. The band will also embark on a world tour followed by the release of their new album.

The upcoming tour will mark their return to the stage four years after their last concert, Yet to Come, in Busan, South Korea, in 2022. Most of the band members are currently in Los Angeles preparing for their upcoming projects.

BTS, as a band, last dropped a studio album in 2022. It was titled Proof.