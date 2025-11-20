Ashish Vidyarthi to headline event aimed at helping 50-60-year-olds shape ‘next chapter

Bollywood actor and motivational speaker Ashish Vidyarthi will headline the debut edition of Ananta Quest, a new platform aimed at helping individuals aged 50 to 65 shape their “next chapter” with clarity and purpose.

The event will be held on 13 December at Taj Lands End, Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Built around the pillars of health (prana), wealth (artha) and community (ekatra), the day-long gathering will open with Vidyarthi’s keynote address and close with a session by human performance coach and author Shayamal Vallabhjee, who has worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Prabhas, Sania Mirza and Leander Paes, among others.

Vallabhjee will deliver the concluding keynote titled ‘Committing to Action’. The programme will also feature a roster of wellness experts, thought leaders and facilitators.

The speaker line-up of the event also includes Deepa Soman, founder, Lumiere Consultancy Services; Manisha Lath Gupta, sustainability champion; Akancha Srivastava, cyber safety leader; Dr. Bhavin Jankharia, pioneer in medical imaging; Dr. Aditya Gopinath Nair, liaison psychiatry specialist.

“Life after 50 is not about slowing down — it’s about finding new rhythms. I have always believed that purpose doesn’t retire with age; it evolves. What Ananta Quest is doing is extraordinary, it’s giving people the clarity, tools, and community to rediscover who they are and what they can do next,” Vidyarthi said in a statement.

“At Ananta Quest, we believe India’s Primers stand at the start of an exciting new phase - one shaped by experience, curiosity, and possibility. This event creates a space for them to reflect deeply, find direction, and commit to what they want next,” Sanjay Mehta, founder of Ananta Quest, said.