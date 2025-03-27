K-drama actors Ji Chang-wook, Son Ye-jin to star in Netflix series ‘Scandals’

K-drama actors Ji Chang-wook and Son Ye-jin are set to star together for the first time in Netflix’s new series Scandals, the streamer announced on Thursday.

“Scandal that turned the majestic Joseon era upside down. The story of 'Mrs. Jo' who has an exceptional talent for living as a woman, and 'Jo-won' who has a bold and dangerous love bet in Joseon's top dating club, and 'Hee-yeon', a woman who is caught in the bet. Netflix series Scandals,” Netflix wrote on Instagram. The series also stars the Mask Girl actress Nana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Tune in for Love filmmaker Jung Ji-woo, Scandals is an adaptation of the 2003 Korean film Untold Scandal. The film reimagined the classic French novel Dangerous Liaisons within the context of Korea’s Joseon era.

The story of Untold Scandal takes place in 18th-century Korea, where Madam Jo discovers her husband’s interest in the young So-ok and plots to thwart his plans. She enlists her seductive cousin, Jo-won to seduce the girl first.

However, Jo-won becomes infatuated with the virtuous Lady Suk instead, igniting a perilous game of passion and betrayal with devastating consequences.

Son Ye-jin is set to make her return to screens after six years with the upcoming drama. The 43-year-old actress was last seen in Netflix’s popular K-drama Crash Landing On You. Released in 2019, the drama also stars Hyun Bin.

Also, Ji Chang-wook, who was last seen in the Disney+ series Gangnam B-side, is currently gearing up for another series titled Manipulated.