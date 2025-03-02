Justin Bieber celebrates 31st birthday with wife Hailey and and their 6-month-old son

Justin Bieber Sunday shared photos from his 31st birthday celebration — his first since becoming a father — with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and their 6-month-old son, Jack Blues. The Instagram post offered a rare look at his life as a new parent.

In one of the images, Bieber is seen holding his son, who is dressed in a green onesie and beanie, while Hailey watches. The post included other photos from the celebration, showing heartwarming moments with family and friends.

Bieber received birthday messages from friends and family, including The Kid LAROI, his half-sister Jazmyn Bieber, and singer-songwriter Eddie Benjamin. Several friends shared behind-the-scenes footage from the birthday party, showing Bieber spending time with guests, riding in golf carts, and listening to music.

Hailey Bieber also shared a photo on Instagram Stories of herself embracing Justin as he worked in their home recording studio. The room was decorated with balloons that said ‘Happy Birthday’.

Last month, Justin Bieber sparked divorce rumours after he appeared to unfollow his wife, Hailey Bieber, on Instagram. Fans quickly noticed the change, leading to widespread speculation about their marriage. Justin claimed his account had been hacked and re-followed Hailey. The latter subtly countered the rumours by sharing a selfie featuring her ‘Mrs. Bieber’ tote bag, which prominently displayed her engagement ring.