‘Jurassic World Rebirth’: Scarlett Johansson teams up with Jonathan Bailey for a secret mission to save humankind

Scarlett Johansson’s skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett teams up with Jonathan Bailey’s paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis and Maharshala Ali’s Duncan Kincaid for a secret mission to extract the DNA of the few remaining dinosaurs on Earth in the trailer of Jurassic World Rebirth.

Dropped by Universal Pictures on Wednesday, the two-minute-25-second-long trailer is set five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion. It shows Bailey’s character joining forces with Johansson’s Bennett for a mission that will be the key to a drug that will save humankind. For this, the team needs DNA from the three biggest dinosaurs that are remaining on Earth after the planet’s environment has proven uninhabitable for the creatures.

Together, they must uncover the secrets of the potential life-saving properties in the colossal creatures’ DNA while contending with the dangers of their environment — and the dinosaurs themselves.

“Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind,” reads the official synopsis of the upcoming film.

A standalone sequel to Jurassic World: Dominion, Jurassic World: Rebirth is the fourth instalment in the Jurassic World series and the seventh entry overall in the Jurassic Park saga. Rebirth is the first in the franchise not to feature Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who headlined the first three films in the series: Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Jurassic World: Dominion (2022).

The ensemble cast also features Rupert Friend as Martin Krebs, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Reuben Delgado, alongside Luna Blaise, David Iacono, and Audrina Miranda, who play Delgado’s children. Additional cast members include Ed Skrein, Philippine Velge, and Bechir Sylvain.

Directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp, the original screenwriter of Jurassic Park (1993), Jurassic World Rebirth is set to hit theatres on July 2.