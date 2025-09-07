MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 07 September 2025

Julianne Nicholson, Bryan Cranston among early winners at 2025 Creative Arts Emmys

The two-day event, held ahead of the Primetime Emmys next week, was held at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles

Entertainment Web Desk Published 07.09.25, 11:11 AM
Julianne Nicholson, Bryan Cranston

Julianne Nicholson, Bryan Cranston IMDb

Julianne Nicholson, Bryan Cranston, Merritt Wever and Shawn Hatosy were among the early winners at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which kicked off Saturday at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

The two-day event, held ahead of the Primetime Emmys next week, honours achievements in ‘below-the-line’ categories. Saturday’s and Sunday’s ceremonies will see dozens of awards handed out across multiple disciplines.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Night 1, Nicholson took home the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Dance Mom in Hacks. Hatosy won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for portraying Dr. Jack Abbot in The Pitt.

Cranston, awarded Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for The Studio, and Wever, winner for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Severance, were not present at the ceremony.

Additional winners included The Pitt for Outstanding Casting in a Drama Series, The Studio for Outstanding Casting in a Comedy Series, and Adolescence for Outstanding Casting in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Rebel Ridge was named Best TV Movie, Julie Andrews won for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance as Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton, and Arcane earned Best Animated Program.

Cristobal Tapia de Veer, composer of The White Lotus, won Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music.

The ceremony featured Jamie Lee Curtis, Gwendoline Christie, Maya Rudolph, Ron Howard, and Craig Robinson.

Leading the nominations for the main categories at Emmys this year is Severance with 27 nods, followed by The Penguin (24), The Studio (23), The White Lotus (23), The Last of Us (16), Andor (14), Hacks (14), Adolescence (13), The Bear (13) and The Pitt (13).

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will air in India on September 15 (IST) at 5.30am.

RELATED TOPICS

Emmys 2025 Bryan Cranston Julianne Nicholson
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US immigrant billionaire boom: Indians lead the way on Forbes’ list

A fifth of the tech CEOs at Trump’s White House dinner hailed from India, reflecting Indian-born leaders’ growing corporate clout
Hazratbal in Srinagar on Friday. 
Quote left Quote right

Until now, I've never seen the use of Ashoka emblem in any religious institution

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT