Julianne Nicholson, Bryan Cranston among early winners at 2025 Creative Arts Emmys

Julianne Nicholson, Bryan Cranston, Merritt Wever and Shawn Hatosy were among the early winners at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which kicked off Saturday at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

The two-day event, held ahead of the Primetime Emmys next week, honours achievements in ‘below-the-line’ categories. Saturday’s and Sunday’s ceremonies will see dozens of awards handed out across multiple disciplines.

On Night 1, Nicholson took home the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Dance Mom in Hacks. Hatosy won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for portraying Dr. Jack Abbot in The Pitt.

Cranston, awarded Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for The Studio, and Wever, winner for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Severance, were not present at the ceremony.

Additional winners included The Pitt for Outstanding Casting in a Drama Series, The Studio for Outstanding Casting in a Comedy Series, and Adolescence for Outstanding Casting in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Rebel Ridge was named Best TV Movie, Julie Andrews won for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance as Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton, and Arcane earned Best Animated Program.

Cristobal Tapia de Veer, composer of The White Lotus, won Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music.

The ceremony featured Jamie Lee Curtis, Gwendoline Christie, Maya Rudolph, Ron Howard, and Craig Robinson.

Leading the nominations for the main categories at Emmys this year is Severance with 27 nods, followed by The Penguin (24), The Studio (23), The White Lotus (23), The Last of Us (16), Andor (14), Hacks (14), Adolescence (13), The Bear (13) and The Pitt (13).

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will air in India on September 15 (IST) at 5.30am.