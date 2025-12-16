Rakul Preet Singh lashes out at doctor for claiming she underwent cosmetic surgeries

Actress Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday lashed out at a self-proclaimed doctor who recently shared a video claiming Rakul has undergone several cosmetic surgeries.

“Fraud Alert: it's scary that people like him are claiming to be doctors and making statements without any factual checks and misguiding people,” wrote Rakul on her Instagram story, re-sharing a post by Dr Prashant Yadav.

Instagram

According to Yadav’s Instagram bio, he is a board-certified plastic and cosmetic surgeon.

Dr. Prashant Yadav said the actress underwent botox, fillers and a nose job. He also said the actress tries to avoid sharing information about her real transformation with the public.

Rakul, who recently starred in De De Pyaar De 2, said she has no issues with others going through procedures but attributed her changes to weight loss.

“Being an actor who understands ancient and modern science l have no issues if people do surgeries but there is also another thing called weight loss that comes from hard work. Ever heard of that? (Beware of such doctors),” she concluded.

The 35-year-old actress has the films Indian 3 and Pati Patni Aur Woh Do in the pipeline.