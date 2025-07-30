MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde turn to group therapy in ‘Zootopia 2’ trailer

A sequel to the 2016 hit film, ‘Zootopia 2’ is slated to hit screens in India on November 26

Entertainment Web Desk Published 30.07.25, 07:14 PM
Zootopia 2 trailer

Still from ‘Zootopia 2’ trailer X/ @disney

Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde return to investigate a new case involving a mysterious snake named Gary in Disney’s upcoming animated film Zootopia 2, a trailer for which was released by Walt Disney Animation Studios on Wednesday.

The two-minute-21-second-long trailer opens with Judy and Nick (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman) learning that things aren’t going as they had planned just a week after they became official partners. The pair decide to seek group therapy for cop duos who can’t stand each other.

The trailer introduces Ke Huy Quan as a mysterious snake named Gary, who plays an instrumental role in unravelling a mystery surrounding the new regions of Zootopia.

The trailer teases the return of popular characters, including Nibbles the beaver (voiced by Fortune Feimster), and Dr. Fuzzby, a quokka therapist (voiced by Quinta Brunson).

“Hopps & Wilde are BACK. Get ready for #Zootopia2, only in theatres November 26,” the makers wrote on X alongside the trailer.

Released in 2016, Zootopia follows Judy, a determined rabbit who becomes a police officer, and Nick, a clever fox with a shady past, as they team up to uncover the mystery behind a series of missing animals in their city.

The sequel is written and directed by Jared Bush. The original 2016 film, helmed by Rich Moore and Byron Howard, earned over USD 1 billion worldwide and took home both an Oscar and a Golden Globe for best animated feature.

Zootopia 2 is slated to hit screens in India on November 26.

