Jr NTR’s ‘Devara: Part 1’ clocks one year, makers announce sequel

Also starring Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, 'Devara: Part 1' released on September 27 last year

PTI Published 28.09.25, 04:25 PM
A poster of \\\'Devara\\\'

A poster of 'Devara' File Picture

The makers of the Telugu film "Devara: Part 1", headlined by Jr NTR, have confirmed its sequel on the occasion of the film's first anniversary.

Directed by Koratala Siva, known for films like "Mirchi", "Srimanthudu" and "Janatha Garage", "Devara: Part 1" was produced by Yuvasudha Arts and N T R Arts.

Also starring Saif Ali Khan, who made his Telugu debut with the film and Janhvi Kapoor, "Devara: Part 1" released on September 27.

Production banner shared the announcement on its official X handle on Saturday.

"It’s been one year since HAVOC struck the shores, trembling every coast… and the name the world remembers is #DEVARA Be it the FEAR it unleashed or the LOVE it earned, the streets will never forget. Now gear up for #Devara2," the caption read.

The film revolved a village chief's son, who secretly continues his father's mission to end smuggling, while pretending to be weak.

"Devara: Part 1" earned over Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office during its release, and emerged as the third highest-grossing Telugu film of 2024.

It also starred Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

