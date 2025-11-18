‘Would love to see Sonny Hayes’ future adventures’: Joseph Kosinski on ‘F1’ sequel

Filmmaker Joseph Kosinski recently said that he “would love” to create a sequel to F1, the sports drama film starring Brad Pitt, according to US media reports.

The film, released in theatres on 27 June, starred Pitt as Sonny Hayes, who returns to racing after 30 years following a career-changing accident on the track.

ADVERTISEMENT

F1 also starred Kerry Cordon, Damson Idris and Javier Bardem in pivotal roles. Actors Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo rounded off the cast of the film.

“I personally would love to see what other adventures Sonny Hayes has in his future,” Kosinski said during the Contenders Film Los Angeles event, as per entertainment magazine Deadline.

“I’d love to see what’s happened with the APXGP team and Joshua Pearce, and see how his career goes, so I would love to be able to tell another chapter in that story and it’s something we just started kinda dreaming about and it’s fun to be in this stage of imagining what that might be,” he added.

F1 went on to gross over USD 600 million at the global box office and also emerged as the highest-grossing film of Pitt’s career.