Jonathan Bailey stuns fans with ‘desi’ look at Sacha Dhawan-Anjli Mohindra’s Italy wedding

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey attended actors Anjli Mohindra and Sacha Dhawan’s Italy wedding in a kurta, leaving fans stunned with his ‘desi’ look.

Sharing a photo of Bailey with Dhawan, an X user wrote, “Jonathan Bailey wore a kurta and Nehru jacket and nobody told me? He went full desi I’m cryinggg.”

The photo shows Bailey sporting a white kurta-pyjama with a powder blue jacket.

“The concept of Jonathan Bailey wearing a kurta. Oh that is my husband,” wrote another fan.

“The Bridgerton crew put Jonathan Bailey in a sherwani and Kate in a saree right now,” quipped another X user.

Sharing photos from the ceremony on Instagram, Mohindra wrote, “The celebrations began with a Hindu ceremony at a medieval pergola overlooking a lake, followed by a Western evening ceremony at La Cappella della Madonna di Vitaleta, a UNESCO heritage site.”

Heaping praise on Bailey’s outfit, an X user wrote, “The British Desi community accepts Jonathan Bailey as one of our own.”

Another fan expressed surprise after seeing Bailey in a ‘Punjabi’ look.

Bailey gained fame with his portrayal of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in the Netflix period drama series Bridgerton. Anthony tied the knot with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) in the popular regency era drama.

Bailey, 37, last starred in the science fiction action film Jurassic World Rebirth, directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp. He will next appear in Wicked: For Good, fronted by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

The actor recently announced that he is planning to take a break from his acting career and focus on his non-profit organisation, The Shameless Fund, founded in June 2024 to support the LGBTQ+ community by partnering with major global brands.