MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 18 June 2025

John Cho and Kal Penn’s comedy movie series ‘Harold and Kumar’ to get a new instalment

The upcoming film will be directed by Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg

PTI Published 18.06.25, 05:26 PM
John Cho and Kal Penn in ‘Harold & Kumar Get the Munchies’ (2004)

John Cho and Kal Penn in ‘Harold & Kumar Get the Munchies’ (2004) IMDb

Harold Lee and Kumar Patel are set for a new adventure.

"Harold and Kumar", the hit buddy stoner comedy movie series starring John Cho and Kal Penn is getting a new installment by "Cobra Kai" creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hurwitz and Schlossberg will also direct the feature, which is being developed at Lionsgate-owned Mandate Pictures.

Both Cho and Penn have gone on to have successful careers in Hollywood after 2004's "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle". Hurwitz and Schlossberg wrote the first movie and made their directorial debut with its 2008 follow up "Harold & Kumar Escape Guantanamo Bay".

Both Cho and Penn are expected to reprise their characters though there is not much detail available at this point Hurwitz, Schlossberg and Heald will produce the movie via their Counterbalance Entertainment banner, alongside Greg Shapiro, who produced the original movies and later went on to win an Oscar for best picture for "The Hurt Locker", according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“We’re fired up to bring Harold and Kumar back in a return to the unapologetically R-rated, smoke-filled chaos that started it all,” Hurwitz and Schlossberg said jointly in a statement.

“It’s high time they puff and pass their wisdom onto a new generation. Just don’t tell their kids.”


Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Harold And Kumar John Cho Kal Penn
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Khamenei: ‘Iran will not surrender; any US strike will have serious, irreparable consequences’

Iran’s supreme leader’s defiance comes against the backdrop of Donald Trump seemingly shaking off his ambivalence and firmly backing the Israeli offensive against Tehran
Esmail Baghaei
Quote left Quote right

Any American intervention would be a recipe for an all-out war in the region

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT