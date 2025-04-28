Jhumpa Lahiri’s short story collection ‘Unaccustomed Earth’ to be adapted into Netflix series

Author Jhumpa Lahiri’s award-winning short story collection Unaccustomed Earth is being adapted into a Netflix drama series, penned and executive produced by John Wells, the streamer recently announced via a press release.

Unaccustomed Earth is billed as an epic, soapy drama about a tight-knit immigrant community navigating love, desire and belonging. The upcoming series follows a scandalous affair between a devoted wife and her long-lost love in the elite, insular Indian American community of Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Known for backing popular series like ER, Third Watch, Animal Kingdom, The Pitt, and Maid, John Wells serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer of the upcoming series.

Madhuri Shekar of 3 Body Problem fame has joined Wells as a co-writer and co-producer. Nisha Ganatra is set to direct the first episode of the series produced under John Wells Productions. Jhumpa Lahiri, Erica Saleh, Erin Jontow, and Celia Costas all serve as executive producers.

Unaccustomed Earth reunites Netflix, Wells and Warner Bros. Television following the critically acclaimed show Maid and the upcoming limited series Untamed.

Additional details about the cast and release date of the upcoming series are yet to be announced.

Lahiri’s debut novel, The Namesake, was adapted into a film by director Mira Nair in 2006. The movie stars Kal Penn, Tabu, Irrfan Khan and Sahira Nair in key roles.