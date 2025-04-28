MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 28 April 2025

Jhumpa Lahiri’s short story collection ‘Unaccustomed Earth’ to be adapted into Netflix series

The upcoming series will be penned and executive produced by John Wells

Entertainment Web Desk Published 28.04.25, 04:45 PM
Jhumpa Lahiri

Jhumpa Lahiri Tudum

Author Jhumpa Lahiri’s award-winning short story collection Unaccustomed Earth is being adapted into a Netflix drama series, penned and executive produced by John Wells, the streamer recently announced via a press release.

Unaccustomed Earth is billed as an epic, soapy drama about a tight-knit immigrant community navigating love, desire and belonging. The upcoming series follows a scandalous affair between a devoted wife and her long-lost love in the elite, insular Indian American community of Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Known for backing popular series like ER, Third Watch, Animal Kingdom, The Pitt, and Maid, John Wells serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer of the upcoming series.

Madhuri Shekar of 3 Body Problem fame has joined Wells as a co-writer and co-producer. Nisha Ganatra is set to direct the first episode of the series produced under John Wells Productions. Jhumpa Lahiri, Erica Saleh, Erin Jontow, and Celia Costas all serve as executive producers.

Unaccustomed Earth reunites Netflix, Wells and Warner Bros. Television following the critically acclaimed show Maid and the upcoming limited series Untamed.

Additional details about the cast and release date of the upcoming series are yet to be announced.

Lahiri’s debut novel, The Namesake, was adapted into a film by director Mira Nair in 2006. The movie stars Kal Penn, Tabu, Irrfan Khan and Sahira Nair in key roles.

RELATED TOPICS

Jhumpa Lahiri Unaccustomed Earth Netflix The Namesake
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex jumps 1,006 points on buying in Reliance after Q4 results, foreign fund inflows

All key sectors, barring IT, participated in the rally, with pharma, energy, and auto emerging as the top gainers
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah speaks during the one-day special session of the Assembly, summoned to pay tributes to the victims of Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu, Monday, April 28, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

After Pahalgam, with what face can I ask for statehood for Jammu and Kashmir?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT