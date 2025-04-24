‘Wednesday’ Season 2 teaser: Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers reunite at Nevermore Academy

Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams reunites with roommate Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers) at Nevermore Academy in the teaser of Wednesday Season 2, dropped by Netflix on Wednesday.

The two-minute-18-second-long video shows Wednesday’s little brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) also joining the academy. This suggests that their parents, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez Addams (Luis Guzmán), will also have an increased presence on campus.

Wednesday is stopped at the airport as she has several weapons, including brass knuckles, swords and knives, in her possession. A security personnel searches Wednesday’s bag and comes across Thing. Interestingly, it was not the severed hand that had caused the security alarm to go off but a tube of sunscreen.

Further, the teaser reveals that Joanna Lumley has joined the cast of Wednesday Season 2 as Hester Frump, Wednesday’s grandmother and closest ally.

Hunter Doohan returns as Tyler. Season 1 had ended with the shocking revelation that Tyler was in fact a Hyde, the monster behind the slew of murders in Season 1.

Fred Armisen and Steve Buscemi also play key roles in the upcoming instalment of the supernatural thriller series.

Directed by Tim Burton, the first season of Wednesday premiered on Netflix on November 23, 2022, and became the show viewed for most hours on the streamer in a single week, according to Netflix’s companion site Tudum.

“Season 1 really focused on Wednesday, and you met the other characters but didn’t get to know them, and now we get to expand their storylines and expand the scope and breadth of the show,” creator Alfred Gough told Tudum about the upcoming chapter.

Ortega, who also serves as a producer this season, added, “Wednesday Addams is one of the coolest characters of all time, so to have gotten the opportunity to play her once was incredible, and then to be able to slip into the costume and tone again, it’s so much fun.”

Speaking about the plot of Season 2, creator Miles Millar said, “Wednesday goes into this season thinking she knows Nevermore. It’s the first time she’s returned to a school willingly. But as soon as she gets back, nothing happens that she’s expecting.”

Wednesday Season 2 will have a bifurcated release on Netflix with Part 1 premiering on August 6 and Part 2 on September 3.