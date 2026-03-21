Jeet’s ‘Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat’ to release in May, official poster out

Tollywood actor Jeet’s upcoming film Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat is set to release on May 27, the actor announced on Saturday.

“Time itself finds the flag of rebellion. Presenting the official poster of Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat. A film by @Pathikrit91. In theatres on May 27, 2026,” Jeet captioned his post on X.

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Directed by Pathikrrit Basu and written by Aritra Banerjee, Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat is a biographical film based on the life of Bengali freedom fighter Ananta Singh. The narrative traces the journey of a mysterious, highly skilled man whose identity shifts in the public eye between that of a revolutionary and a robber.

Told through a series of flashbacks, the film retraces Ananta’s past as a freedom fighter mentored by Surya Sen. In the years after Independence, disheartened by rampant corruption and the oppression of ordinary people, he began targeting banks and influential figures to use the stolen wealth to help the poor.

A teaser of the upcoming period drama was dropped last year on the occasion of Jeet’s birthday. The one-minute-14-second-long video shows Jeet playing a rebellious prisoner, who does not flinch from taking down goons single-handedly.

The film, which went on floors in October 2025, is presented by Nandy Movies and Jeetz Filmworkz.

Actor Tota Roy Chowdhury is also expected to play a key role in the film.

Jeet last starred in the Netflix series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, created by Neeraj Pandey.