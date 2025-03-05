‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’ stars Prosenjit Chatterjee and Jeet pay tribute to the iconic Kolkata tram

Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, Saswata Chatterjee and Chitrangda Singh paid tribute to the iconic Kolkata tram during a promotional event for their upcoming Netflix series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter on Wednesday.

Prosenjit, Jeet, Saswata and Chitrangda were joined by their co-stars Ritwik Bhowmik and Aadil Khan during the event. The upcoming series marks the Bollywood debut of Jeet.

Prosenjit and Jeet will appear together on screen for the first time in the series, which is the second instalment in Neeraj Pandey’s crime thriller franchise. At the event, Chitrangda looked radiant in a red sari.

Prosenjit, who is set to essay the role of a politician in the upcoming series, looked dapper in chic glasses and a Kolkata-themed jacket. A white kurta, matching trousers and a well-groomed beard rounded off his look.

Saswata Chatterjee looked suave in a classic white shirt and blue denims paired with black sunglasses during the event.

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter also stars Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Pooja Chopra, Aakanksha Singh, Mimoh Chakraborty, and Shraddha Das. The series is slated to hit Netflix on March 20.