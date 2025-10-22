Punjabi singer Teji Kahlon shot by gangster Rohit Godara’s men: Reports

Punjabi singer Teji Kahlon was shot in Canada by members of gangster Rohit Godara’s crew on Wednesday, according to reports. Mahender Saran Dilana, Rahul Rinau and Vicky Phalwan, all associated with Godara, have claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a purported Facebook post, Dilana, Rinau and Phalwan claimed that they had targeted Kahlon since he was supplying arms to their rival group and acting as their informant.

The post also warned other businessmen, builders and financial intermediaries against assisting rival gangs.

Kahlon was reportedly shot in the stomach and is under medical care.

Canadian authorities are investigating the attack. Recently, Hari Boxer, associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was shot at in the United States, and Godara had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier this month, 40-year-old businessman Ramesh Rulania was fatally shot at a gym in Rajasthan. The police suspect was linked to the Godara gang.

Kahlon is known for songs like Mithi Jail, Jhoomar, Do Kille, and Time Chak De.