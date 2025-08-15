Jeet steps into the shoes of freedom fighter Ananta Singh in ‘Keu Bole Biplobi, Keu Bole Dakat’; watch video

The makers of Jeet’s upcoming film Keu Bole Biplobi, Keu Bole Dakat have shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets showing the Tollywood star gearing up to step into the shoes of freedom fighter Ananta Singh.

The one-minute-three-second-long video shows Jeet rehearsing fight scenes with bamboo sticks and undergoing a makeover for his upcoming role. Musician Shantanu Moitra also appears in the video, who seems to have lent his voice to the soundtrack of the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Helmed by Pathikrrit Basu, Keu Bole Biplobi, Keu Bole Dakat unfolds in 1960s Calcutta and chronicles the life of freedom fighter Ananta Singh. The narrative traces the journey of a mysterious, highly skilled man whose identity shifts in the public eye between that of a revolutionary and a robber.

Told through a series of flashbacks, the film retraces Ananta’s past as a freedom fighter mentored by Surya Sen. In the years after Independence, disheartened by rampant corruption and the oppression of ordinary people, he began targeting banks and influential figures to use the stolen wealth to help the poor.

The storyline weaves together his robberies in the present with glimpses of his harrowing past, marked by personal sacrifices, the deaths of fellow fighters, and the betrayal of the very ideals they once defended.

The film is presented by Nandy Movies and Jeetz Filmworkz.