‘My dream, my queen’: Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya gushes over her ‘Param Sundari’ look

Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya cannot stop raving about the actress’s gorgeous look in her latest film Param Sundari.

“My dream, my queen, wow, wow, wow,” Pahariya wrote on his Instagram Story on Monday, sharing a still from the romantic comedy, also starring Sidharth Malhotra.

ADVERTISEMENT

The photo shows Janhvi’s character Sundari in a peach silk sari and heavy jewellery.

Instagram

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari features Janhvi as Sundari from Kerala, who falls in love with Sidharth Malhotra’s Delhi boy Param Sachdev. But, cultural differences soon test their bond.

Released on August 29, the film has so far earned Rs 26.95 crore nett in India, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

Param Sundari is presented by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

Though Janhvi and Shikhar have never made their relationship official, subtle gestures — like Janhvi wearing a necklace with his name and social media posts — have fuelled speculation.

Shikhar recently accompanied Janhvi to this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where she walked the red carpet for the premiere of Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa. Earlier this year, the two visited London together.

Previously, Janhvi had attended Radhika Merchant’s princess-themed slumber party with Shikhar.

Shikhar, a polo player, is the brother of Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya and the grandson of the former union home minister Sushilkumar Shinde.

On the work front, Janhvi has Dharma Productions-backed Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in the pipeline. Directed by Sashank Khaitan, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.