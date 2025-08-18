Janhvi Kapoor hits back at trolls: ‘Will keep saying Bharat Mata Ki Jai every day’

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has clapped back at trolls after a video of her saying ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ at a Dahi Handi event on Janmashthami went viral.

On Sunday, the actress shared a clip of the viral moment from the event on her Instagram story. “Just for context, full video lol. If I didn't repeat it after them, there would have been a problem. And if I do say it, the video gets edited and turned into meme material,” she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress added, “By the way, not just on Janmashtami, I’ll keep saying Bharat Mata Ki Jai every day.”

Janhvi attended the event to promote her upcoming film Param Sundari.

Another viral video shows Janhvi Kapoor getting mobbed by fans during the Dahi Handi celebration in Mumbai on Saturday. However, the actress appeared calm as she made her way to her car.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari features Janhvi as Sundari from Kerala, who falls in love with Sidharth Malhotra’s Delhi boy Param Sachdev. But, cultural differences soon test their bond.

Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, and Inayat Verma round off the cast of the film. The upcoming romcom is presented by Dinesh Vijan.

Param Sundari is set to hit theatres on August 29.