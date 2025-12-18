James Cameron says he is ready to move beyond ‘Avatar’ franchise: ‘I’m going to pull back’

Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron has said he is ready to move beyond the Avatar franchise, indicating that the long-running sci-fi saga may no longer dominate his career as it has for more than a decade.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cameron said he has “other stories to tell” and does not intend to spend “multiple years” working exclusively on Avatar, even as the third instalment Avatar: Fire and Ash hits theatres on 19 December.

“That won’t happen,” Cameron said. “I’m going to figure out another way that involves more collaboration. I’m not saying I’m going to step away as a director, but I’m going to pull back from being as hands-on with every tiny aspect of the process.”

Cameron, 71, said the future of the franchise beyond the third film remains uncertain and will depend largely on how Fire and Ash performs at the box office. He added that his original plan to conclude the saga with two more films could change if audience interest wanes.

“This can be the last one,” Cameron said, adding that it’s a “coin toss right now”.

The first two Avatar films have collectively grossed about USD 5.2 billion worldwide, making them among the highest-grossing movies of all time. However, Cameron acknowledged feeling at a “crossroads,” weighing the pull of continuing the franchise against the desire to pursue new creative challenges.

Beyond Avatar, Cameron confirmed he is exploring several other projects, including a new take on the Terminator franchise, which he said would not feature Arnold Schwarzenegger and would focus on new characters.

Cameron said he remains drawn to ambitious, effects-driven storytelling rather than contemporary dramas. “I want to do new stuff that people aren’t imagining,” he said.

Fire and Ash is dedicated to Cameron’s longtime producing partner Jon Landau, who died last year. Cameron described the film as dealing with themes of loss and grief.