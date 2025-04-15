‘Jewel Thief -The Heist Begins’ trailer: Jaideep Ahlawat hires Saif Ali Khan to steal a precious diamond

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Rajan Aulakh, a powerful mafia, hires Saif Ali Khan’s Rehan Roy, a skilled thief, to steal the fabled African Red Sun diamond in the trailer of Siddharth Anand’s upcoming action-thriller Jewel Thief -The Heist Begins, dropped by the makers on Monday.

The two-minute-13-seconds-long-video shows Rajan choosing Rehan to steal the precious African red diamond, which is being brought to Mumbai. But Rehan is not only being watched but also hunted by a determined cop (Kunal Kapoor). What starts as a smooth heist quickly turns into a dangerous game of lies, betrayal, and shifting loyalties.

“Danger. Deception. Desire. And a diamond that’s worth everything. Watch Jewel Thief, out 25 April, only on Netflix,” wrote the streamer on Instagram.

Fans reacted to the post with heart emoticons in the comments section.

Directed by Robbie Grewal and Kookie Gulati, the film also features Nikita Dutta and Ujjawal Gauraha.

“A master thief accepts a mission to steal the legendary African Red Sun diamond. What begins as a meticulously planned heist spirals into a dangerous game of double-crosses and shifting loyalties,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

Produced by Siddharth Anand under the banner Marflix Productions, the movie is set to premiere on Netflix on April 25.

Saif Ali Khan and Siddharth Anand are collaborating together after a gap of 20 years. Their last film together was Salaam Namaste.