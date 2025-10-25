‘100 Days’: Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit-starrer thriller film to be revived as web series

Nearly three-and-a-half decades after its theatrical release, Partho Ghosh’s psychological thriller 100 Days (1991) starring Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit, is being adapted into a web series, as per reports.

Original producer Jay Mehta is reportedly helming the project, with Abhishek Kumaarr and Srishti Singh in the lead roles.

The series is expected to premiere by the end of the year and will stream as a micro-drama on Amazon MX Player’s vertical platform, MX Fatafat.

The makers have reportedly restructured the storyline to connect with today’s audience while retaining the mystery and tension of the original film. “The goal is to keep the soul of 100 Days alive but present it with a fresh, fast-paced treatment,” sources told India Today.

“I had made the film 100 Days, which was based on premonitions. Now, we are bringing it back for the web with a new twist. The idea is to make it relevant for a generation that consumes stories differently,” Jay Mehta added.

100 Days was a remake of the 1984 Tamil film Nooravathu Naal, which in turn drew inspiration from the 1977 Italian classic Sette Note in Nero (The Psychic) and the Hollywood thriller Eyes of Laura Mars.

Also starring Javed Jaffrey and Moon Moon Sen, the film follows Devi (Madhuri), a young woman who has visions of crimes before they happen. As she tries to make sense of them, she uncovers mysterious secrets tied to her family and people around her.