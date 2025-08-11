‘Filmmakers today are business guys’: Jackie Chan says it’s difficult to make good movies now

Action star Jackie Chan says it's difficult to make a good movie in Hollywood at present as everything revolves around business rather than quality.

Chan, whose credits include notable roles in projects such as "The Fearless Hyena" (1979), "Who Am I?" (1998), and "Police Story" (1985), attended the Locarno Film Festival on Saturday, where he was bestowed with the career achievement honour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following, the actor took part in the interactive session during which he addressed the films.

The 71-year-old actor said old films are much better than the current ones. "I think the old movies are better than today... Right now, a lot of big studios, they’re not filmmakers, they’re business guys. They invest 40 million and think, ‘How can I get it back?’ And you can’t go over. It’s very difficult to make a good movie now," he said, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

Chan is known for performing daring stunts on his own in the films. The actor has also explored direction and worked as a stunt coordinator, producer, and has written two autobiographies.

He quipped that in Asian cinema, there are only two people with a similar skill set, him and actor-martial artist Sammo Kam-Bo Hung.

"In all of Asia, only two directors can do everything: the writing, directing, acting, stunt coordinating, stunt fighting, and editing. Only two,” he began. “One is Sammo Hung, the second one is Jackie Chan," he said.

The actor joked he can't be doing stunts throughout, especially when he asked to perform while attending the shows, and is now mastering the art of singing.

"I cannot do this forever (stunts). It’s just so dangerous. Whatever station I would go to, they would ask me how to punch and kick. I thought, What should I do? I should learn how to sing. Then I started trying to learn how to sing." The Locarno Film Festival commenced on August 6 and will conclude on Saturday.





Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.