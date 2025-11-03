Jack Black and Paul Rudd’s ‘Anaconda’ reboot to release this Christmas; teaser out

Paul Rudd and Jack Black-starrer Anaconda, a reboot of the 1997 blockbuster, is set to hit theatres on December 25, the makers announced on Monday. The film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu languages.

The 32-second-long teaser dropped on Monday offers a glimpse into Rudd and Black’s characters chasing their dream of making a movie on Anaconda. The duo head into the jungle to find an anaconda. Their adventure into the wild takes a dangerous turn when Black’s character is attacked by a giant snake. The video ends on a tense note as he struggles to survive.

“The ultimate snake movie ever. #AnacondaMovie —exclusively in cinemas December 25, in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu,” Sony Pictures India wrote on Instagram alongside the video.

Directed by Tom Gormican, known for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the new Anaconda is being produced by Brad Fuller and Andrew Form through their Fully Formed banner. The film is written by Gormican and Kevin Etten. The plot details remain under wraps.

The new movie also features Thandiwe Newton and Steve Zahn in pivotal roles.

Directed by Luis Llosa, the original Anaconda was a box office hit, featuring Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, and Ice Cube as a National Geographic crew trapped on a dangerous expedition by a mad hunter (Jon Voight) seeking the world’s largest and most deadly snake. The film earned USD 136 million worldwide.

Then 1997 film was followed by a theatrical stand-alone sequel — Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid (2004) — and three television sequels: Anaconda 3: Offspring (2008), Anacondas: Trail of Blood (2009) and Lake Placid vs. Anaconda (2015).