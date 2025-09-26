Ishaan Khatter on 'Homebound': 'Neeraj Ghaywan made it clear that we cannot take these characters for granted'

Actor Ishaan Khatter says "Homebound cast was tasked with a challenge by director Neeraj Ghaywan: to live his character rather than simply recite his lines, and this set them on an immersive and introspective journey.

The film, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, explores the friendship of two young men, Chandan (Vishal Jethwa) and Shoaib (Khatter), in North India, whose shared dream of joining the police force is challenged by societal prejudice based on their caste and religion.

“But Neeraj made it very clear to me and everybody who worked on this film that we cannot take it for granted... He said these characters will not come to you; you need to walk those miles and bridge the gap. So, his first request to us was, ‘You can perform this with craft, you can do a brilliant, impressive performance, but I want you to go beyond that. I want you to try and live these characters,” the actor told PTI recalling his conversation with the director.

Khatter, best known for “Beyond the Clouds”, “Dhadak”, and “Pippa”, said working with a director like Ghaywan was something that he desired at this point in his career.

"Very few directors push you that way. I started with a director like that, Majid Majidi, and I immediately knew that Neeraj was going to be a very big gift for me and he was." “Homebound”, which released in theatres on Friday, is inspired by journalist Basharat Peer’s The New York Times article “Taking Amrit Home”, also titled (A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway).

The actor said he instantly connected with Shoaib’s character in the film.

"I could feel the simmering anger, his intelligence and understanding of the situation, his deep love for his country and sense of belonging," he said.

According to Khatter, the film explores the many layers of privilege and patriarchy, which he believes people will relate to.

“There are so many layers of privileges that you become acutely aware of when you watch this film. Neeraj is a very keen observer of life and society. There are some beautiful scenes in the film that show you the layers and the levels of social capital and standing.

"Even when you think that people will be under the same community, household even, there are still layers of privileges. For example, with Chandan's character, the privilege of just being a son in a patriarchal world, even though they come from the same household." Khatter said his director told them early on that the only way to portray such layered roles was to live the characters.

“Homebound”, which was announced as India’s official entry for the Oscars, garnered acclaim at various festivals like the Cannes International Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival. Asked about the lukewarm response in cinema halls to independent films, the actor said some movies are beyond box office. But hopes “Homebound” will strike a chord with the audience.

“For us, the priority is that it reaches as many people as possible in whatever way, shape or form. The kind of validation and push that we've gotten from all of the international recognition is already very heartwarming. But we can't wait for it to come to people.

"As far as the box office is concerned, some films go much beyond that. It's a film that's going to have a very long life, it's a relevant film and a film that the world could take an example from. But also in India, it's very important to be watched. I'm very hopeful that it will reach people. It deserves to be seen by a wide audience." Khatter said.

