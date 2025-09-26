Emraan Hashmi, Pawan Kalyan-starrer ‘They Call Him OG’ inches closer to Rs 100-crore mark

Emraan Hashmi and Pawan Kalyan-starrer action film They Call Him OG is inching towards the Rs 100-crore mark in India, with a domestic earning of Rs 92.27 crore nett since its September 25 release, as per industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

Directed by Sujeeth, the actioner follows Hashmi’s Omi Bhau as he takes control of Kalyan’s Ojas Gambheera a.k.a OG’s criminal underworld.

The film marks Hashmi’s Telugu film debut.

They Call Him OG is produced by D.V.V. Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under their production banner DVV Entertainment. The film also stars Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj and Sriya Reddy in key roles. The music for the film has been scored by Thaman S.

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi-starrer Jolly LLB 3, on the other hand, has earned Rs 70 crore nett in India, as per Sacnilk.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film began its box office journey on Friday with a collection of Rs 12.5 crore nett. Jolly LLB 3 has already crossed the Rs 100-crore mark in its gross earnings worldwide since its September 19 release.

The Jolly LLB film series, which began in 2013, satirises the intricacies of the Indian judicial system while weaving in elements of humour and poignant social commentary.

While Arshad played the protagonist in the first instalment of the film series in 2013, Akshay starred as the titular lawyer in the second part of the film, which hit theatres four years later in 2017.

In Jolly LLB 3, Akshay Kumar’s Jagdishwar ‘Jolly’ Mishra and Arshad Warsi’s Jagdish ‘Jolly’ Tyagi face off in the courtroom before Judge Sundar Laal Tripathi (Saurabh Shukla). While Mishra represents the Imperial Group of Industries, Tyagi fights for peasant leader Janaki Raja Ram Solanki in a land dispute case.

Produced by Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare under the banner of Star Studio 18, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.