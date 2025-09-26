Beyond boring polos and tees: Five celeb-inspired Durga Puja looks for men to rock this festive season

Besides endless sessions of pandal hopping and adda, Durga Puja is the perfect occasion to flaunt your fashion game. While women often steal the spotlight with their ethnic best, men too have plenty of room to experiment. Taking cues from Bollywood’s leading men, here are some looks you can try this festive season.

Minimal ethnic glam: Learn it from the best

1 5

Nobody rocks ethnic wear better than Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan. And who knows? After this festive season, you might also gain a star status in your friend circles. If white is your favourite shade, then go for a white embroidered kurta and matching trousers like Vicky. If minimal is your thing, channel your inner Aditya Kashyap from Jab We Met in a crisp white kurta-pyjama like Varun.

Styling tips: Keep accessories minimal — a slim watch or a simple bracelet works best. Pair with leather juttis or kolhapuris for a traditional finish.

All about the vibes

2 5

If you’re looking for a more vibrant look, Gen Z heartthrob Rohit Saraf has got you covered. While kurtas are often the go-to choice for Puja, the Mismatched actor offers a fresh option — a deep-neck yellow embroidered kurta paired with cream-colored trousers that’s sure to earn compliments from your Ashthami date.

Keeping up with the cool vibes, Vicky also embraces Gen Z energy in a navy cutwork kurta shirt from Kunal Rawal’s collection. Perfect for youngsters who want to ditch the traditional kurtas but also want an old-school charm.

Styling tips: Minimal accessories like a bracelet or watch keep all eyes on the outfit.

Keep it casual

3 5

On the more hectic days of pandal hopping, opt for a more casual look. Draw inspiration from Kartik Aaryan’s brown knitted t-shirt coupled with white chinos, or Rohit Saraf’s red-and-black plaid collared shirt with black pants.

Styling tips: If you’re team Kartik, pair your ensemble with dark shades and watch. But if Rohit is your inspiration, style using a gold-toned watch. Stick to comfortable footwear like loafers or sneakers. Roll up your sleeves for an edgy look.

If classy is your thing

4 5

Ishaan Khatter is definitely one of the first names among the new generation of actors that come to mind when you think of the word “classy”. Amp up your Saptami fashion game with a crisp white, long-sleeved shirt featuring a band collar (keep it unbuttoned at the top). Layer it with a black sleeveless vest or waistcoat, and complete the look with wide-leg black pleated trousers and matching dress shoes.

Styling tips: Add a metallic watch and a statement ring for a quirky touch.

For those still not over the Saiyaara fever

5 5

If Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara left an indelible mark on you, Ahaan Panday’s style certainly had a part to play in it. For a filmy yet cosy look, pair an off-white sleeveless textured top with navy blue pants for a rockstar aesthetic. If you prefer an all-black ensemble, layer a black plaid shirt over a matching tee with faded jeans.

Styling tips: Sometimes, a bit of unkempt hair doesn’t hurt, especially, when you’re trying the lone rockstar aesthetic. Finish the look with quirky wristbands and necklaces.