‘Thamma’ trailer: Watch Ayushmann Khurrana transform into a vampire

Supernatural occurrences take centre stage in the trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming horror-comedy film Thamma, dropped by production banner Maddock Films on Friday.

The two-minute-54-second-long video features Ayushmann as Alok, Rashmika as Tadaka, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Yakshasan and Paresh Rawal as Ram Bajaj Goyal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alok finds himself transformed into a vampire after a fateful encounter with Yakshasan in the forest. He forms an unexpected bond with Tadaka, a fellow vampire. However, their relationship soon comes under strain when Tadaka insists that they belong to different worlds and cannot stay together. The video ends with a face-off between Alok and Yakshasan.

The trailer also features Fantomel and Kate Linn's chart-topping track Dame Un Grr.

Thamma trailer was launched at a grand event in Mumbai, which was also attended by actress Shraddha Kapoor.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is penned by Niren Bhatt along with Suresh Mathew and Arun Fulara.

Produced by Amar Kaushik, Thamma is slated to hit theatres on October 21.

Thamma serves as the fifth instalment in Maddock Films's horror-comedy universe after Stree (2018), Bhediya (2022), Stree 2 (2024), and Munjya (2024).