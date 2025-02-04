MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
'The Royals': Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar’s combative relationship takes a steamy turn

Set to hit Netflix soon, 'The Royals' boasts an ensemble cast including Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday and Vihaan Samat

Sanghamitra Chatterjee Published 04.02.25, 11:14 AM
Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar in \'The Royals\' teaser

Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar in 'The Royals' teaser YouTube

Romance and conflicts take centre stage when Ishaan Khatter’s Maharaja of Morpur and Bhumi Pednekar’s meticulous CEO cross paths in the teaser of Netflix’s upcoming series The Royals, which also stars Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday and Vihaan Samat in key roles.

Dropped by the streamer on Monday, the teaser offers a glimpse into Aviraj Singh and Sophia Shekhar’s passionate love story. It opens with Aviraj, a charismatic royal, flaunting his chiselled physique while riding a snow-white horse alongside a picturesque ocean. Meanwhile, Sophia asserts her independence as the self-made boss of a company called Work Potato.

Their relationship starts on a combative note, with Aviraj declaring, “I may be entitled, but I am not fake and stupid,” and Sophia retorting, “You will do only what is easy for you.” The trailer hints at an enemies-to-lovers dynamic between the two.

The teaser also offers a look at the show’s stylish ensemble cast — Nora walks down a grand staircase in a gorgeous red slit dress, Sakshi basks in the sun clad in a stunning pink suit, and Dino Morea wades through a swimming pool. The trailer ends with Zeenat claiming, “We are the royals of Morpur. We don’t do anything. We just exist.”

Set to hit Netflix soon, The Royals marks Bhumi’s series debut and Zeenat’s first collaboration with Netflix. The show is written by Neha Veena Sharma, produced by Pritish Nandy, and directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana.

