Ishaa Saha stars as a boss lady in the upcoming film Check In Cheque Out

The makers of the upcoming film Check In Cheque Out unveiled its teaser, offering a glimpse into the world of the film and its people. The movie, which promises a thrilling blend of laughter, excitement, and drama, tells the story of an ambitious young heiress who takes drastic measures to save her family’s struggling legacy hotel. However, her journey to revamp the hotel faces an unexpected hurdle.

Starring Ishaa Saha in the lead, the film is about a more-than-a-century-old family-owned heritage hotel, whose reins have just been taken over by the family’s young heiress Namrata Mitra (Ishaa). As the teaser unfolds, an introduction by a narrator states the premise of the story, revealing that Namrata, who has recently returned to the city after earning prestigious degrees from foreign universities, is an ambitious and driven young lady. She is determined to carry forward the legacy of the hotel, restore its fallen image, and take it to new heights. As the scion of a family-owned enterprise, Ishaa Saha is the perfect modern boss and looks smart, confident, and totally in command over situations at the outset. However, that self-assurance is short-lived as she is shocked to discover that the hotel is haunted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check In Cheque Out thus promises unlimited possibilities that explore common horror or comic horror tropes, some of which are indicated in the teaser itself. It is expected to be a light-hearted film that takes a quirky and humorous look into situations and problems while examining the hospitality industry in the city as a whole. Besides moments of fun, laughter, and excitement, Check In Cheque Out is also expected to have an element of suspense, which is hinted at in the last shot of the teaser where evil laughter can be heard as Namrata faints during a meeting. The possibility of a conspiracy to oust the young heiress by faking a haunting is not ruled out either.

Also starring Aryann Bhowmik, Chandreyee Ghosh, Ratul Shankar and others, Check In Cheque Out, directed by Satrajit Sen, will release in theatres on April 18.