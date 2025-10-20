Isha Ambani hosts British Museum Ball in custom outfit crafted by 35 artisans in 3,670 hours

Businesswoman Isha Ambani hosted the inaugural British Museum Ball in London on October 19 in a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble crafted by 35 artisans in 3,670 hours, said celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania on Monday.

Sharing photos of Isha’s look from the Pink Ball, Adajania wrote, “A special technique to honour the pink ball theme, the designers for the first time, worked with pink zardozi, which is otherwise in gold.”

Highlighting the inspiration behind the outfit, she added, “We delved into the archives of Yves Saint Laurent and Christian Lacroix to find this striking silhouette - one which felt both powerful and poetic. The embroidery is inspired from the tapestries and frescoes of Indian palaces, telling a story of time and devotion.”

Isha, 33, co-chaired the event with Nicholas Cullinan, director of The British Museum. The grand ball was attended by several notable celebrities, including Mick Jagger, Janet Jackson, Naomi Campbell, Sir Norman Foster, Lady Kitty Spencer, Luke Evans, and James Norton.

Isha looked stunning in an intricately embroidered jacket and column skirt. Embroidered stilettoes and emerald jewellery completed her look. She was accompanied by her mother, Nita Ambani, who stunned in a handwoven pink Kanjivaram sari from Swadesh.

The Pink Ball was a fundraising initiative by the British Museum to support emerging artists and projects striving to make a difference in communities worldwide.