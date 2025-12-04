‘Your Name’ to ‘Suzume’: 8 anime films by Makoto Shinkai to hit Crunchyroll in December

Eight beloved anime movies by Japanese filmmaker Makoto Shinkai will stream on Crunchyroll from 4 December to 18 December, with at least two films dropping every week, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

Previously, Crunchyroll had announced that all the eight films will be released at once on 4 December.

Shinkai’s films Suzume, The Garden of Words and Voices of a Distant Star dropped on the streamer at 6.30am on Thursday. Weathering With You, Children Who Chase Lost Voices and The Place Promised in Our Early Days will be available to stream on 11 December from 6.30am onwards.

The filmmaker’s popular movies, Your Name and 5 Centimeters per Second, will arrive on Crunchyroll on 18 December.

Fan-favourite films such as Suzume, Weathering With You and Your Name will premiere with Hindi dubs in India for the first time.

Known globally for his breathtaking animation, emotional narratives, and iconic music, Shinkai’s films have touched audiences worldwide.

His three most popular films Your Name (2016), Weathering with You (2019), and Suzume (2022), from what he calls a Disaster trilogy, are all among the highest-grossing Japanese films of all time, both in Japan and worldwide at the time of their release.

Shinkai is set to direct a new movie, which he has worked on throughout 2024. However, no official release date has been announced yet, but some fans have speculated that it could be released in 2026.