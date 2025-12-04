Dhanush, Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ crosses Rs 100-crore mark globally

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-starrer Tere Ishk Mein has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the worldwide box office after six days of theatrical run, as per latest trade reports.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, the romance drama has minted Rs 92.5 crore gross in India, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk. With an additional Rs 8 crore gross from overseas markets, the total global haul has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark.

Tere Ishk Mein is performing well domestically too. The film began its box office journey on 28 November with a collection of Rs 16 crore nett in all languages. It added Rs 17 crore nett on Day 2, followed by Rs 19 crore nett on the third day.

On its first Monday, Tere Ishk Mein earned Rs 8.75 crore nett. The earnings improved slightly on Tuesday to Rs 10.25 crore nett. On Wednesday, the film collected Rs 6.85 crore nett, taking the domestic haul to Rs 77.85 crore nett.

Hindi version of the film has earned Rs 74.25 crore nett so far, while the Tamil version contributed Rs 3.6 crore nett.

Produced by T-Series and Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, Tere Ishk Mein follows the love story of Shankar (Dhanush) and Mukti (Kriti). It features Tota Roy Choudhury, Vineet Singh, Prakash Raj and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in supporting roles.

Among the older releases, Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur has earned Rs 17.61 crore nett in India at the end of Day 13 in theatres while Mastiii 4 has collected Rs 14.81 crore nett in the same period.

Ajay Devgn-starrer comedy film De De Pyaar De 2, on the other hand, has minted Rs 72.40 crore nett in India in 20 days.