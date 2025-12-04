Why ‘Stranger Things’ star Gaten Matarazzo avoids action scenes? The reason is heartbreaking

Actor Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things, suffers from a rare, one-in-a-million genetic disorder that affects the growth of collarbones and teeth.

Following the premiere of Stranger Things Season 5 on 27 November, several internet users pointed out that Matarazzo walks like a “70-year-old” or sometimes even as if he is “lost”. The reason behind his peculiar walk or lower speed while he bicycles with his on-screen gang in Hawkins is far from simple — it may leave many heartbroken.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cleidocranial dysplasia (CCD), the condition that Matarazzo suffers from, has also been written into his character Dustin, one of the most witty, funny and charming teenagers in Stranger Things — this is an attempt by the Duffer Brothers to raise awareness about his condition.

CCD is explicitly named in the very first episode of the series where Dustin is being bullied and called “toothless”. He defends himself by saying, “I told you a million times, my teeth are coming in! It's called cleidocranial dysplasia.”

Cleidocranial dysplasia affects bone and teeth development, most notably causing underdeveloped or absent collarbones, allowing the person to move their shoulders close together.

This is the reason why we never see Dustin in intense action scenes or moments involving strenuous physical activity. He even rides a bike slowly as compared to the other Hawkins kids who seem to glide over the streets.

Born without clavicles, Matarazzo can make unusual shoulder movements. Dustin’s missing teeth and ability to move his shoulders in an exaggerated manner are noticeable in the show. It also stunts his height while other actors look visibly taller.

His condition left his baby teeth intact till the age of 15, leading him to use dentures in the show.

“I wish people would understand that having teeth is not cosmetic and it does affect a person’s well-being and health. Teeth will not come in on their own and it’s not just a matter of waiting because if you wait too long, the teeth could fuse to the jaw and you could never have your own teeth and then you would have to get implants,” Matarazzo had said in a past interview with a Canadian health website.

The actor said that his experience with the condition has been good mostly, especially since it has given a start to his acting career with Stranger Things.

“It’s given me an opportunity to talk about it and not feel ashamed of it. I can still do the same things as many other kids and I can’t say the same about other people that have this condition,” he said, adding that his case is mild and it has not led him to get bullied in real life unlike in the show.

However, Matarazzo hopes that he gets to play roles where his characters do not always have the condition. “In some way, it affects me — whether it be my height or my teeth or making me look younger. Hopefully, I can evolve from that and not just get roles because of the condition, I can play parts that don’t have physical disabilities or anything like that,” he added.