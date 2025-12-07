Is Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ connected to Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Uri’? Here’s what we know

A fan theory linking Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar to his 2019 hit Uri: The Surgical Strike has become a talking point on social media since the film released on Friday. The speculation revolves around one detail in Dhurandhar’s climax — Ranveer Singh’s character is actually named Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a name also referenced in Uri.

In Dhurandhar, Singh plays Hamza, an undercover operative chosen by an Indian intelligence chief (R Madhavan) to infiltrate Rehman Dakait’s (Akshaye Khanna) gang in Lyari. The film ultimately discloses that Hamza is a convict recruited for Operation Dhurandhar, with his true identity being Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

The name immediately drew comparisons to Uri, where Kirti Kulhari’s character mentions that her late husband, Captain Jaskirat Singh Rangi, was a soldier killed in action.

With Dhar directing both films, fans began drawing connections across the two stories. “Dhurandhar and Vicky Kaushal Uri are connected, with Ranveer Singh's character Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Hamza) introduced in Uri. He's an Indian spy who infiltrates Pakistan's underworld to take down a gangster-ISI nexus,” one fan wrote on X. Another said, “Can’t be a coincidence. Both films are directed by Aditya Dhar.”

Some other users, however, dismissed the theory, pointing out inconsistencies in timeline. “Operation Dhurandhar was about sending people from prison to missions in Pakistan. Maybe they kept the same name by chance, but it has no connection,” said a user.

“Uri takes place in 2016… Dhurandhar starts in 2002. Different times, can’t be the same character,” quipped another user.

Dhar is expected to clarify Hamza’s origin story in Dhurandhar 2, releasing 19 March 2026.

Dhurandhar also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun. The spy thriller has collected Rs 60 crore nett in India in two days.