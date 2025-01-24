Srijit Mukherji, Rukmini Maitra, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Pia Chakraborty attend ‘Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei’ premiere

Tollywood stars Rukmini Maitra, Koushani Mukherjee, Chiranjeet Chakraborty, Aparna Sen and Abir Chatterjee attended the premiere of Srijit Mukherji’s latest release Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei in Kolkata on Thursday. Here’s a look at some moments from the star-studded event.

Srijit Mukherji and Rukmini Maitra were all smiles as they posed for the camera at the premiere night. Rukmini, whose latest release Binodinii: Ekti Natir Upakhyan clashed with Srijit’s Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei at the box office, attended the event in an embroidered sari. Rukmini played the role of a cop, Maya, in Srijit’s action thriller Tekka (2024), also starring Dev and Swastika Mukherji.

Bohurupi actress Koushani Mukherjee stunned in a white ensemble. The 32-year-old actress is rumoured to star in Srijit’s next venture, the sequel to his 2011 film Hemlock Society.

Celebrity couple Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Pia Chakraborty were also present at the event. In the film, Parambrata plays the character Satya, a jury member.

Actor Abir Chatterjee attended the premiere with his father, actor Phalguni Chatterjee, who stars in Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei. Abir’s mother, actress Rumki Chatterjee, also posed for the camera at the event.

Actor Chiranjeet Chakraborty, who earned accolades for his character Bhaduri Moshai in Hoichoi’s Parnashavarir Shaap attended the event in all-black attire.

Veteran actress Aparna Sen arrived at the event with Srijit. Suman Ghosh’s documentary Parama: A Journey with Aparna Sen, based on the life of the actress, was screened at the 30th Kolkata International Film Festival recently.

Actors Ananya Chatterjee, Suhotra Mukherjee and Sauraseni Maitra, who play the characters Roopa, Abir and Arundhati in the film, posed for the lens.

Actors Kaushik Sen and Rahul Banerjee round off the cast of Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei. They essay the roles of Dhiman and Sadiq, respectively.

Actor Vikram Chatterjee, who is gearing up for the release of Dibya Chatterjee’s Omorshongi, interacted with actor Phalguni Chatterjee at the event. Actor Arjun Chakraborty, a part of Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei, also attended the premiere.

Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei is an adaptation of the 1986 drama Ek Ruka Hua Faisla.