Inside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s cosy Christmas evening; see pictures

After celebrating Christmas with the Kapoor family, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spent a cosy evening in Mumbai to mark the festive season. Here’s a look at their moments.

“Under the twinkling lights, surrounded by love.. this is what Christmas feels like ✨♥️🎄,” the Jigra actress captioned the pictures on Instagram. Looking radiant in a cream one-shoulder dress and a Christmas tree headband, Alia cosied up to Ranbir as he held their daughter Raha in his arms.

Alia hugged her sister Shaheen tightly while making a goofy expression. Shaheen was all smiles in a reindeer headband which complemented the one that Alia wore.

Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan, joined her and Shaheen for a picture.

Alia’s holiday album captured the festive spirit perfectly with selfies and smiles.

A red strappy dress with a back-slit and a matching bow tied to her hair made for Alia’s second look of the evening. Pink nails, a silver studded finger ring and glittery eye shadow added a Christmassy touch to her ensemble.

Alia dug into a bowl of dessert in one of the pictures.

On the work front, Alia will next star in YRF Universe’s first female-led spy film Alpha. She will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic romance drama Love & War, slated to hit theatres in March 2026.