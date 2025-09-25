In pictures: Team ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ celebrates Navratri in Ahmedabad

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf participated in Navratri festivities in Ahmedabad ahead of the film’s release. They also interacted with fans in the city as part of promotions for the romantic comedy.

Varun, Janhvi, Sanya and Rohit dressed in traditional Indian attire to match the festive mood of Navratri.

For the event, Janhvi and Sanya wore multi-coloured lehengas paired with matching dupattas.

Varun and Rohit complemented Janhvi-Sanya’s traditional attire by opting for kurtas with intricate embroidery and jackets.

Actor Manish Paul, who is part of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, joined Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and the rest of the team at the Navratri celebration event in Ahmedabad.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is an upcoming romantic comedy film written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment.

The film’s music is composed by Pritam, with lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is scheduled to hit theatres on October 2.