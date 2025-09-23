In pictures: Shah Rukh Khan lifts his first National Award, Mohanlal receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Shah Rukh Khan, Mohanlal, Rani Mukherji and Vikrant Massey were among the celebrities felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu on September 23 at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony in New Delhi. Here’s a look.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan received the best actor trophy for his role in 2023 film Jawan, directed by Atlee.

Shah Rukh’s wife, producer Gauri Khan, who backed Jawan, congratulated the actor for the honour. “What a journey it’s been @iamsrk. Congratulations on winning the National Award!!! So deserving… it’s a result of your years of hardwork and dedication. Now I’m designing a special mantle for this award,” Gauri wrote on X.

Malayalam actor Mohanlal received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest honour in acting, for his contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema over the years.

Rani Mukerji received her first-ever National Award from President Droupadi Murmu for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The actress attended the ceremony in a brown sari, opting for minimal makeup.

Actor Vikrant Massey, who shared the best actor title at the National Film Awards with Shah Rukh Khan, received the trophy for his role in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film 12th Fail.

Karan Johan received the National Award for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment category. This is Johar’s third National Film Award in a row and fourth one overall.