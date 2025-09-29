In pictures: Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Madhumita Sarcar celebrate Durga Puja

Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Mimi Chakraborty, Madhumita Sarcar and Swastika Dutta soaked in the Durga Puja spirit on Sunday. From pandal hopping and enjoying the lively melas to indulging in the festive delicacies, the Bengali celebrities embraced the day with fervour.

Instagram/ @mimichakraborty

Raktabeej actress Mimi Chakraborty looked stunning in a green silk sari adorned with a golden embellished border.

Instagram/ @madhumitasarcar

Television actress Madhumita Sarcar offered her prayers to Devi Durga in a white sari paired with a red blouse.

Instagram/ @swastikadutta

Gobhir Joler Maach actress Swastika Dutta kept her look elegant as she picked a yellow sari. She finished off her look with golden jewellery.

Instagram/ @imanchakraborty

Bengali playback singer Iman Chakraborty celebrated her Maha Sasthi in Mumbai. Between her ongoing show, Chakraborty took some time for herself and clicked pictures, exuding elegance in a floral-printed yellow sari.

Instagram/ @debchandrima

Actress Debchandrima Singha Roy pampered herself by spending her Sasthi evening at a mela. From taking ferris wheel rides to grabbing quick snack bites, Debchandrima also served fashion goals.

Instagram/ @parambratachattopadhyay

Parambrata Chattopadhyay penned a long note celebrating the heritage of Durga Puja. Alongside the note, the actor also posted a set of pictures from his visit to a pandal in Kolkata. “You have to be in Kolkata during Durga Pujo to understand what a carnival looks like,” Chattopadhyay wrote.