Saturday scenes from Tehran on day 15 of war in Iran: City between smoke and stillness

Iranian newspapers with cover photos related to the annual al-Quds Day (Jerusalem Day) protests, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 14, 2026.Reuters
A man looks at newspapers for sale at a shop, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 14, 2026Reuters
People walk past police personnel on guard near a banner featuring Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 14, 2026.Reuters
A man prepares food at a restaurant amid heightened tensions linked to the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 14, 2026.Reuters
A restaurant displays meals for sale outside, amid heightened tensions linked to the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 13, 2026.Reuters
Men prepare bread at a restaurant, amid heightened tensions linked to the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 13, 2026.Reuters
An artist draws at a cafe, amid heightened tensions linked to the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 13, 2026.Reuters
Women chat at a cafe amid heightened tensions linked to the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 13, 2026.Reuters