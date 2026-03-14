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photo-article-logo Saturday, 14 March 2026

Saturday scenes from Tehran on day 15 of war in Iran: City between smoke and stillness

Pictures from the streets of Tehran on the fifteenth day of the war in Iran; City folk are carrying on with their daily routines, buying bread, sitting at cafes and picking up the daily papers from newspaper stands

Reuters Published 14.03.26, 03:45 PM
Iranian newspapers with cover photos related to the annual al-Quds Day (Jerusalem Day) protests, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 14, 2026.
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Iranian newspapers with cover photos related to the annual al-Quds Day (Jerusalem Day) protests, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 14, 2026.

Reuters
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A man looks at newspapers for sale at a shop, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 14, 2026
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A man looks at newspapers for sale at a shop, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 14, 2026

Reuters
People walk past police personnel on guard near a banner featuring Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 14, 2026.
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People walk past police personnel on guard near a banner featuring Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 14, 2026.

Reuters
A man prepares food at a restaurant amid heightened tensions linked to the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 14, 2026.
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A man prepares food at a restaurant amid heightened tensions linked to the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 14, 2026.

Reuters
A restaurant displays meals for sale outside, amid heightened tensions linked to the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 13, 2026.
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A restaurant displays meals for sale outside, amid heightened tensions linked to the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 13, 2026.

Reuters
Men prepare bread at a restaurant, amid heightened tensions linked to the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 13, 2026.
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Men prepare bread at a restaurant, amid heightened tensions linked to the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 13, 2026.

Reuters
An artist draws at a cafe, amid heightened tensions linked to the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 13, 2026.
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An artist draws at a cafe, amid heightened tensions linked to the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 13, 2026.

Reuters
Women chat at a cafe amid heightened tensions linked to the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 13, 2026.
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Women chat at a cafe amid heightened tensions linked to the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 13, 2026.

Reuters

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