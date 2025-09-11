In pics: Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor, Pratik Gandhi, Sanya Malhotra turn heads at TIFF 2025

Bollywood stars including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Pratik Gandhi and Huma Qureshi turned heads in glamorous outfits at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025 recently.
The TIFF, which kicked off its 50th edition on September 4, screened Indian films like Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound and Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar this year. Here’s a look at which Indian star wore what at the annual film gala.
Actress Janhvi Kapoor attended Homebound premiere in a resham sari by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, paired with an antique shawl. Her sari was inspired by the colours and motifs of Jamavar.
At the gala event, Janhvi wore a custom-made black-and-white polka dot MiuMiu sari gown.
Actress Huma Qureshi dazzled in a regal, floor-length red gown featuring elaborate gold embroidery on the high neckline.
Qureshi attended the film festival for the screening of her crime drama Bayaan. The actress also took a stroll, glammed up in a denim top paired with a brown skirt, in Toronto.
Actor Ishaan Khattar, who stars in Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, looked dapper in a sleeveless shirt with beige trousers and chic sunglasses.
Actor Vishal Jethwa, also part of the Homebound cast, attended TIFF in an all-black ensemble.
Actress Sanya Malhotra looked elegant in a satin silver dress with a fitted bodice. She rounded up her look with a matching dupatta draped featuring a prominent gold border.
The actress joined Bobby Deol, Saba Azad and Anurag Kashyap at the premiere of the latter’s film Bandar at TIFF 2025.
Pratik Gandhi, A.R. Rahman and Harshal Mehta attended the premiere of historical drama Gandhi at TIFF.
The 2025 Toronto International Film Festival will conclude on September 14.