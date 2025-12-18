MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Dino Morea says he’s manifesting more romantic and action-packed roles

Morea will be seen in the final season of 'Four More Shots Please!', set to premiere on Prime Video on 19 December

PTI Published 18.12.25, 12:41 PM
Dino Morea

Dino Morea Instagram

Actor Dino Morea says he is happy to play romantic roles on the screen but he also hopes that directors imagine him in an out and out action avatar in movies and shows.

Morea, who was most recently on shows like "The Empire" and "The Royals" and the movie "Housefull 5", is the new entrant in the Prime Video show "Four More Shots Please!". In the final season of the show, Morea will be seen as the love interest to Kirti Kulhari's character. The series, about the friendship between four women, also stars Sayani Gupta, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo.

"I would like to think that I'm adding a lot of sexiness, hotness and coolness, and a lot more fun to the show,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

The 50-year-old model-actor said he is comfortable being seen in a romantic role and he will continue to play these roles in future as well.

“Having said that, I've also done a lot of action in the course of my career, I think, I’ve the trappings for all. So, whatever works and whatever is telling a better story, I'd be a part of. I'm manifesting that (action films) and more romantic leads,” the actor, who made his debut with 1999 film, “Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi”, and later appeared in movies like “Raaz”, “Gunaah”, “Aksar”, “Rana Naidu”, said.

Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, the final season brings back the lead quartet -- Gupta, Bani and Kulhari, and Gagroo. The show is developed and written by Devika Bhagat, with dialogues by Ishita Moitra. It will debut on Prime Video on December 19.

Actors Prateik S M Patil, Milind Soman, Rajeev Siddhartha, Lisa Ray and Ankur Rathee, Anasuya Sengupta and Kunaal Roy Kapur round out the cast of “Four More Shots Please!”.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

