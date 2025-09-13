MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 13 September 2025

Idris Elba to direct and star in psychological thriller 'This Is How It Goes'

The upcoming film is an adaptation of Neil LaBute’s Apple Original film of the same name

PTI Published 13.09.25, 12:17 PM
Idris Elba

Idris Elba File picture

Hollywood star Idris Elba is set to direct and star in the psychological thriller, titled "This Is How It Goes".

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, the upcoming film is an adaptation of Neil LaBute’s “This is How it Goes” for Apple Original Films.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nathaniel Price, known for projects such as "Mr. Loverman” and “The Outlaws", will pen the script for the film.

"This Is How It Goes" revolves around a couple, who reconnect with an old school acquaintance and offer to take him in.

The project also marks a new creative partnership between 22Summers, the production company Elba co-founded with Diene Petterle and Gina Carter, and Gaumont The film is produced by Gina Carter under the production banner 22Summers and Alison Jackson for Gaumont. Other details about the project are kept under wraps.

Elba's latest work is "Heads of State", where he featured alongside John Cena and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film released on July 2.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Idris Elba This Is How It Goes
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

A protest musician changes his tune in Manipur where the song of strife remains the same

A singer’s story from Imphal reflects the state of affairs in the northeastern state where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under fire for staying away during the entire period of brutal violence, is visiting
RK Blasna from Moreh, who is now an inmate of the Akampat Relief Camp in Imphal.
Quote left Quote right

Why did it take Prime Minister Narendra Modi so long to come to Manipur

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT