Idris Elba to direct and star in psychological thriller 'This Is How It Goes'

Hollywood star Idris Elba is set to direct and star in the psychological thriller, titled "This Is How It Goes".

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, the upcoming film is an adaptation of Neil LaBute’s “This is How it Goes” for Apple Original Films.

Nathaniel Price, known for projects such as "Mr. Loverman” and “The Outlaws", will pen the script for the film.

"This Is How It Goes" revolves around a couple, who reconnect with an old school acquaintance and offer to take him in.

The project also marks a new creative partnership between 22Summers, the production company Elba co-founded with Diene Petterle and Gina Carter, and Gaumont The film is produced by Gina Carter under the production banner 22Summers and Alison Jackson for Gaumont. Other details about the project are kept under wraps.

Elba's latest work is "Heads of State", where he featured alongside John Cena and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film released on July 2.

