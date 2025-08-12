‘I am not right or left wing’: John Abraham says no to hyper-political cinema ahead of Tehran release

Ahead of the release of his upcoming film Tehran, John Abraham has said he is neither right nor left wing and describes himself as apolitical.

Expressing concern over the growing audience for right-wing films, the actor said such trends force filmmakers to question whether to chase commercial success or remain true to their vision, adding that he has chosen the latter.

‘Tehran’, the geopolitical thriller, inspired by the 2012 bombing targeting Israeli diplomats in New Delhi, is set to premiere on ZEE5 on 14 August.

As anticipation builds, John has sparked a conversation about the growing wave of nationalist cinema in India.

In an interview with India Today, he addressed the rising popularity of politically charged films such as Chhaava and The Kashmir Files, both of which have seen massive box office success but also drawn criticism for their polarising content.

“We need censorship, but the way it has been overseen… It’s a bit of a question mark. They have been good with us, but I have also been responsible for the way I have made my films. I am not right or left wing. I am apolitical. What is worrying to me is that right-wing films find a huge audience, and that’s when you ask yourself as a filmmaker, what line will you toe — am I going to take the commercial line or stay true to what I want to say? I have chosen the latter,” John said.

Although he describes himself as apolitical, John’s recent work has often focused on strong social and political themes exploring geopolitical issues. He has shifted away from typical Bollywood fare towards projects like The Diplomat and now Tehran.

When asked whether he would consider making films like Chhaava or The Kashmir Files, John was firm in his response.

“I haven’t seen Chhaava, but I know that people have loved it and also The Kashmir Files. But when films are made with the intent to sway people in a hyper-political environment and such films find an audience, that is scary for me. To answer your question, no, I have never been tempted, and I will never make those kinds of films.”

Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, tells the story of Sambhaji Maharaj, the Maratha ruler who fought against the Mughal Empire.

Despite being one of the biggest hits of the year with earnings nearing Rs 800 crore, it has faced backlash for historical inaccuracies.

The Kashmir Files, which explores the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, won the National Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration but also ignited widespread political debate.