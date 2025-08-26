Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Krrish’ mask was made of wax, took six months to design: Rakesh Roshan

It took six months to design the iconic superhero mask Hrithik Roshan wore in the 2006 film Krrish, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan said in a recent interview, revealing that the mask was made of wax.

In the latest video of choreographer-director Farah Khan’s visit to Roshan’s Khandala mansion, dropped on Monday, he talked about the journey of making Krrish.

“It took about six months because we were designing which looks better on Hrithik, including the outfit and all that, six months,” Roshan said during a chat with Farah.

The 75-year-old director also revealed that the iconic black outfit of Krrish was quite heavy and Hrithik had to wear the mask for more than three hours every day.

“The mask was made out of wax. Hrithik used to wear the mask for three to four hours. The wax would melt. He had to remove it and put in a new one. So I had an air-conditioned bus with the AC on for 24 hours,” Rakesh said.

Krrish, which hit theatres on June 23, 2006, stars Hrithik Roshan in a dual role alongside Priyanka Chopra, Naseeruddin Shah, Rekha, Sharat Saxena and Manini Mishra. The film serves as the second instalment in the Krrish series and a sequel to Koi... Mil Gaya (2003).

The superhero action thriller follows Krishna Mehra (Hrithik), who inherits superhuman abilities from his father, Rohit Mehra (Hrithik). When he falls in love with Priya (Priyanka) and follows her to Singapore, he adopts the superhero persona of Krrish to stop the nefarious plans of Dr Siddhant Arya (Naseeruddin), a scientist building a supercomputer capable of predicting the future.

Krrish won the National Film Award for Best Special Effects in 2006.

Krrish 3, released in 2013, continues Krishna’s journey as he and his father battle the sinister Kaal (Vivek Oberoi) and his team of mutants led by the ruthless Kaya (Kangana Ranaut). Priyanka reprised her role as Priya Mehra in the film.

Farah Khan’s latest video shows Rakesh Roshan giving a tour of his 22,400 square feet mansion in the hills, set amidst five acres of greenery and offering stunning views of the Rajmachi Hills.

The video, which also features Rakesh’s wife Pinky Roshan, shows them relishing arbi fries that they had prepared together.